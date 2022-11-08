'Mister Mummy' release date postponed, to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2'

Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Mister Mummy', on Monday, postponed the release date of their film.

'Mister Mummy' will now be releasing on November 18, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, production house Tseries shared a poster of the film and wrote," The good news is coming your way to take you on a BUMPy ride! #MisterMummy delivering on 18th November, 2022."

Helmed by Shaad Ali the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza and Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead roles.

Previously, the film was slated to release on November 11, 2022 by t now the makers have opted to postpone the release date of their film.

The film marks Riteish and Genelia's fourth on-screen collaboration after 'Masti', 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' and 'Tere Niaal Love Ho Gaya'.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer o the film which got massive responses from the audience.

'Mister Mummy' will no be clashing with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's upcoming mystery thriller film 'Drishyam 2'.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak 'Drishyam 2' also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta in prominent roles.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Riteish will be also seen in an upcoming Marathi film 'Ved' which also marks hi directorial debut and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

Ajay, on the other hand will also be seen in his next directorial 'Bholaa' and producer Boney Kapoor's next 'Maidaan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

