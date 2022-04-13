Mitaali Nag: Poetry, story and art most beautiful way to create awareness

Mumbai, April 13 As the month of April is celebrated as Poetic Earth Month, actress Mitaali Nag, who is currently seen playing Devyani in the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', feels it is the month for every person to be inspired to look after the world around us.

She says: "Poetic Earth Month is about having a life-based approach to issues concerning our planet in a creative way. As an artist, I always look forward to inspiring my people with something that will encourage them to take action.

"The Month aims to create a beautiful place so that the everyday person is inspired. Poetry, story, and art are the most beautiful ways that can help connect everyone with each other to our planet and educate them about the major issues."

Mitaali known for featuring in shows like 'Afsar Bitiya', 'Draupadi' and 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' feels human greed has been the reason behind the current situation.

She continues: "There is a saying, everybody wants to change the world but nobody is ready to change themselves for the world. Perhaps it is time for us to reflect on ourselves. It is all the little things that matter, and if everyone contributed indirectly, the planet will be a beautiful place to live in.

"

Mitaali who is a well known singer too, looks at the month as an opportunity to make efforts in a creative way.

"It also gives us easy and straightforward earth care suggestions that any person can attempt. These are life-enriching and very easy to implement, so we can all make a collaborative effort together, making important decisions in a creative way as a part of our daily life," she adds.

