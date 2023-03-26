MM Keeravaani reveals Guneet Monga was hospitalised after her Oscar win

India created history at the 95th Academy Awards, winning two Oscars, one for Best Original Song and the other for Best Documentary Short. While MM Keeravani accepted the award on stage and thanked director SS Rajamouli in his acceptance speech, Guneet was cut short during her turn, which drew a lot of flak online. Now, in a new interview MM Keeravani has revealed that Guneet Monga was hospitalized after that moment because of breathlessness.

In a new interview Keeravani spoke about his excitement about the Oscar win and then revealed how Guneet Monga was hospitalized soon after she accepted her award. He said, "The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga. She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also."

After her return to India post her Oscar win, Guneet chose to visit the Golden Temple. Chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna also accompanied her. He also shared a video from Guneet's visit on Instagram and wrote, “When you dedicate your honors to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility & love. Your glory is forever immortal.”