Mohammad Nazim looks back as 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' completes 200 episodes

Mumbai, May 24 Actor Mohammad Nazim is popularly known for portraying the lead character Ahem in the show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

His chemistry with Gia Manek in the show was highly appreciated by the fans and its audience. The duo made a comeback as an on-screen couple with the show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' which recently completed 200 episodes.

Talking about the same, he says: "I am very excited and happy about the fact that our show Tera Mera Saath Rahe has completed 200 episodes"

Furthermore, he adds: "Every artist wants their work to be loved and appreciated by the audience and this proves that our show is being loved by the audience. I always wanted our show to make a place for itself in the audience's mind and now that the show has completed 200 episodes I hope one day it completes 2,000 episodes because our show has the potential required for it to happen."

The actor also shares the reason he thinks people are loving the show and are connected to it.

Nazim says: "The most important thing that has made the audience connect to the show is the realistic portrayal of love. The love between a mother and her son, love between husband and wife, etc. I would like to share a message that I received from one of my fans that he prays to God every day for our show to do well and if in case it stops for any reason he will stop praying to God. Such messages make you feel that people are actually connected to the show."

The actor concludes by thanking his audience and his team: "I would like to give its entire credit to our audience and our team. Whatever the show has achieved is all because of them."

