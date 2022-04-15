Mohammad Nazim: Love for cricket helps me to shoot outdoors during Ramzan fasting

Mumbai, April 15 Actor Mohammad Nazim, who currently plays the role of protagonist Saksham Modi in 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', feels his love for cricket boosts him to enjoy outdoor shoots while fasting for the holy month of Ramzan.

He adds: "As our track is focusing on cricket and we need to shoot outdoors. At times it turns out to be tiring and hectic to shoot outdoors while fasting but my love for cricket and as IPL fever is all around. So it's helping me to enjoy outdoor shoots. My team is supportive and caring. They also make sure that I rest in between and don't be under sun if not necessary while outdoor shoots."

Nazim made his television debut with 'Shaurya Aur Suhani', later rose to fame playing Ahem in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

"Since my childhood I have enjoyed playing cricket.I remember and miss the time when we all actors used to have fun while shooting for the cricket based reality TV show BCL (Box Cricket League). It used to be fun meeting them as it turns out to be an opportunity to come along from our busy schedules. And now when I'm playing the game while shooting for the track, it's so much fun and energetic too. I have been a sportsman, before acting I was into bodybuilding and martial arts. So, I connect very well and enjoy shooting for such a track."

