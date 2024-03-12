Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Grace the Magnanimous Music Launch of The Goat Life with A.R Rahman

The Goat Life took over Kochi this weekend for its magnificent music launch, featuring live performances from music maestro A.R Rahman. The event witnessed the presence of the cast - Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, K.R. Gokul, Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby, and the biggest stars from the Malayalam film industry. The evergreen superstar Mohanlal graced the event while taking the stage to share his thoughts about the upcoming film The Goat Life and his experience with Blessy and Prithviraj. The presence of talented actors such as Roshan Mathew, Tovino Thomas among others made the music launch a star studded affair. The event, which had a footfall of over 6000 people, began with a special fan moment as the striking fan-made posters for the movie were released on stage. The G.O.A.T, A.R Rahman then took to stage to talk about his journey on the film and opened with his surreal performance of the title soundtrack.

Launching the hope anthem of the year, composer and singer, A.R Rahman performed ‘The Hope Song’ live at the event that resonates with the human spirit and a soul-stirring anthem that illuminates the path forward. The uplifting melody of 'Hope' is a beacon of light in the darkest of times. The event also featured the performances of multiple other songs from the album, namely, Periyone Song, Bethavin Song, Magical Song and Desert Song. Artists such as Jithin, Sana Mousa, Chinmayi Sripaada, Vijay Yesudhas, Murtaza, Raja Hassan and Faiz performed at the magical evening.

Speaking about his journey on the film, A.R Rahman said, “It’s such an honour to work with such a passionate man as Blessy, who believes in cinema, goodwill, stories and humanity. Working with him taught me so much because he is a very patient person. I want to thank you for coming and supporting us. This movie is a story of all of us, we are all struggling in some kind of way. For some people the struggle is internal, in the movie, the struggle of the hero is being trapped in a desert, but still, a lot of people are relating to this. Returning back to the Malayalam film industry, I personally feel like I’ve come back home. Coming back in this way for such a special movie with such great people to support this, it is such an honour, and it has been a very interesting journey.”

Talking about the music of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, “I’ve had the privilege of working in two films that A.R Rahman sir has composed for before this, both the films had amazing music, but, I have done over 120 films and I don’t remember another time when I have heard the score of a film after having done it entirely and then wished that I had the score with me when I was acting. I wish I could hear the music before each take now, but that is the process of cinema, you don’t get to do that. I would like to thank you for what you have done for the film, you are as big a character as Najeeb is in The Goat Life. It’s an amazing piece of work.”

The movie is based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated in 12 different languages, including those that are foreign. Penned by noted writer Benyamin and it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian actors like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, along with renowned Arab actors such as Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The upcoming film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. The stunning visuals of the film have been shot by Sunil KS, and they have been edited by A. Sreekar Prasad. Being shot in multiple countries around the world, the film is the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. With exemplary performances and a soul-stirring background score, the film makes for a larger-than-life theatrical experience.