Mohanlal's Drishyam goes international, Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood

Panorama Studios International has acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam language Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After the tremendous success of Drishyam 2 (in Hindi), Panorama Studios International Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights in all foreign languages, excluding Filipino, Sinhala, and Indonesian. Adding to the multiple languages rights for the film, we have also acquired the rights to the Chinese Language remake of Drishyam 2. We are now negotiating to produce the film in Korea, Japan and Hollywood," Panorama Studios International said in the statement.

The Abhishek Pathak-directed Hindi remake of Drishyam 2, headlined by Ajay Devgn, collected a total of Rs. 344 crores worldwide. The Hindi-language Drishyam 1, released in 2015, collected a little over Rs. 65 crores at the box office.