Mohd Danish metes out playful punishment to Salman Ali: 'Act like a dining table'

Mumbai, April 12 Mohd Danish, who is a captain on the 'Superstar Singer 3' added a fun twist in the new episode by giving Salman Ali, a punishment as he lost the challenge, due to contestant Arjun Singh’s exceptional performance on the song 'Dulhe Ka Sehra'.

The upcoming episode brings forth an enthralling ‘Captain Challenge’, witnessing the young contestants delivering on the tasks given by the captains. If they are unsuccessful at completing the task at hand, then the contestant’s captain will face a fun punishment.

In a fun moment, the contestant from Captain Mohd Danish’s team, Arjun Singh from Punjab, stole the spotlight with his performance on the song 'Dulhe Ka Sehra'.

With his beautiful rendition, he showcased his unique singing style, leaving everyone in awe. Following this, Danish gave Salman a punishment, and humorously asked the latter to act like a dining table and Danish will sit on him and have tea.

Salman being a sport completed the playful punishment.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

