Mohit Chauhan urges adoption of animal birth control programme for street dogs

New Delhi [India], January 4 : Singer Mohit Chauhan calls for the adoption of Animal Birth Control for the street dogs of India rather than relocating them to shelters.

Speaking to ANI, Mohit Chauhan said relocation is not a viable solution for the welfare of street dogs due to the lack of a clear plan for shelters, capacity, monitoring, care, or funding.

Mohit Chauhan said, "I don't think relocation is the solution, because where are the shelters, what are the sizes, how many dogs will be kept, who will monitor them, who will feed them, and where will the funds come from. If they do this, then the problems will increase, diseases, infections, a lot of things can, and it will be very cruel, because the dogs won't be able to live like that. So relocation is not the solution."

Mohit Chauhan continues, "The solution is Animal Birth Control, ABC programme. We should look at this in a scientific way, and the courts should order that relocation not be done. Where the dogs live, keep them there, but their birth should be controlled, and sterilisations should be done by the municipal authorities, together with the caregivers, because there are lakhs of caregivers in India, who take care of the dogs everywhere. I myself have been feeding about 400 dogs for the last 7-8 years, so I know those dogs very well."

Mohit Chauhan recently released the song 'Meri Aawaaz', which is dedicated to the innocent street dogs.

Singer Mohit Chauhan opened up about the inspiration behind his latest song 'Meri Aawaaz', saying he decided to compose it for street dogs in India because he believes true humanity lies in taking "care of the speechless."

Speaking to ANI, Mohit Chauhan said he felt deep pain, compassion, and a moral responsibility toward street dogs after the Supreme Court ordered their removal from the streets earlier this year.

"When I came to know about the verdict that street dogs and animals should be banished, I felt a lot of pain because they are speechless, and it is our duty to think about them. We can do it. Humans can only take care of the speechless. They cannot take care of themselves, and they live in very difficult situations on the streets. So, I feel a lot of pain for them. So, I felt that there could be a solution for this with compassion," said Mohit Chauhan.

The 'Tum Se Hi' singer also highlighted the uncertainties of life while describing the importance of the moral responsibility of humans towards the needy and speechless beings.

"We should respect any life form, and for that, I always think that I am a human being and everyone has a limited time because life is not in your hands. You have come to this world as a good human being. So, you have higher consciousness, you have intelligence, you can do things. So, why don't you come to this world as a human being? So, why don't you do good deeds? Help the rest of your life. Do good deeds. So, this has always been in my mind," said Mohit Chauhan.

'Meri Aawaaz' lyrics were composed by Prarthana Gahilote.

