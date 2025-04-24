Mohit Malik: I will still go to Kashmir as a tourist

Mumbai, April 24 Actor Mohit Malik has expressed his support for Kashmir and its people, saying that despite recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, he plans to visit Kashmir to promote peace, unity, and love.

Mohit took to his story section on Instagram and expressed his support to Kashmir and said that Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed, has always been on his travel list.

He wrote: “I stand with Kashmir and its people. I haven’t yet seen Pahalgam, but it has always been on my travel list. I was planning a trip with my family, and despite the recent terrorist attacks, that plan still stands.”

The actor condemned the terror attack, one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which occurred at Baisaran, a scenic meadow in Anantnag district accessible only by foot or pony.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families, and I condemn these acts of violence in the strongest terms,” he said.

Mohit added: “But let’s be clear—these attacks are meant to spread fear and disrupt the peace and beauty of Kashmir. They aim to isolate and economically hurt the region by targeting one of its lifelines: tourism.

“I refuse to let them win.”

The actor said that the “people of Kashmir are among the most warm-hearted and hospitable you’ll ever meet.”

“Anyone who has visited will tell you about their kindness, their resilience, and the breathtaking beauty of the valley they call home,” he said.

“Now more than ever, we must stand with them—not just in words, but in action.”

The actor added: “I will still go to Kashmir as a tourist, and I urge fellow Indians to do the same. Let’s show the world that peace, unity, and love are stronger than hate and fear.”

