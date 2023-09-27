Mohit Raina’s medical drama ‘Mumbai Diaries’ Season 2 to stream from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Makers of the upcoming medical drama show ‘Mumbai Diaries’ season 2 on Wednesday announced the official release date.

The show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from October 6.

The second season will unfold with the doctors, trainees, and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods.

The series brings back the highly versatile ensemble star cast from the previous season, that includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

“Mumbai Diaries is an intricately woven medical drama that explores the trials and triumphs of our frontline workers and the heroes of the medical community. After the overwhelming love and acclaim received for Mumbai Diaries 26/11, we’ve upped the stakes this season for our protagonists as they’re faced with challenges that will test them on all fronts,” said creator and director, Nikkhil Advani. “We’re excited to be back with yet another collaboration with Prime Video, and look forward to bringing Mumbai Diaries Season Two to viewers across the world.”

The intricately woven narrative tells a gripping tale of human spirit and perseverance in the face of diversity.

The first season of the show depicted the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai that devastated the city.

The first season of the show received positive reviews from the fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor