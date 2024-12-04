‘Mohrey’ trailer captures the complexities of relationships

Mumbai, Dec 4 The makers of the upcoming crime drama series “Mohrey” have unveiled its trailer.

Created by Banijay Asia, the show boasts a stellar cast featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Aashim Gulati, Pulkit Makol, Gayatri Bharadwaj, and Pradnya Motghare. Amazon MX Player took to its social media handles to share the trailer and wrote in the caption, “are you ready? kyunki ab Dariyawada jalega badle ki aag mein dekhiye #Mohrey streaming from 6 Dec on @amazonmxplayer for FREE!.”

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the intertwined lives of Arjun and Michael, two men on opposing sides of the law. Arjun, an undercover cop infiltrating Bosco Salvador's crime empire, comes face-to-face with Michael, Bosco's informant embedded within the police force.

Tied together by destiny and the secrets of their father's enigmatic past, the duo is caught in a high-stakes battle of loyalty, revenge, and survival. Set in the vibrant and gritty backdrop of Dariyawada, a fictional neighborhood in old-town Bombay, this gripping crime series promises to captivate viewers with its pulse-pounding narrative.

Speaking about his character Bosco, Jaaved Jaaferi stated, “Bosco is a character shaped by survival, ambition, and an unyielding drive to take charge of his destiny. Stepping into his shoes was a distinctive challenge because he is far from ordinary– he’s layered, vulnerable, and incredibly strategic. Mohrey delves into human emotions and conflicts. It’s a story about the scars we carry and the lengths we reach for redemption. I’m excited for viewers to unravel Bosco’s world and the chaos that defines it.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, “With Mohrey, we’re proud to present a story that is emotionally compelling yet thrilling. The series captures the complexities of relationships and the fine line between right and wrong, offering a deeply character-driven narrative centered on loyalty, vengeance, and power.”

"Mohrey," set against the intense backdrop of Mumbai, is all set to release on Amazon MX Player from December 6 and available through its apps on mobile, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.

