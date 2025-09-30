Mommy-to-be Katrina Kaif glows in her recent picture

Mumbai, Sep 30 – Mommy-to-be Katrina Kaif looked radiant with her pregnancy glow clearly visible in her face in a recent picture shared by celebrity Mini Mathur.

The actress dressed in a breezy printed outfit looked fresh, happy and at ease as she posed with friends for a cheerful selfie. Ever since the news of Katrina Kaif's pregnancy surfaced, the actress has been keeping a relatively low profile, but moments like these give fans a glimpse of a glowing maternal phase. Her natural charm, paired with the excitement of impending motherhood, has passed among her fans, who are eagerly looking forward to Katrina and Vicky embracing this new chapter of their lives.

On the 23rd of September Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the news of embracing parenthood. Sharing a polaroid picture, the couple share the good news with their fans through a collaborated post on their social media account. In the picture shared, Vicky can be seen lovingly holding Katrina's baby bump as she endearingly looks at it.

The caption read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” As soon as the couple announced the good news, fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Katrina and Vicky are good friends from the industry who also took to their respective social media accounts to share the announcement post and congratulate the couple.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, taking to her social media account, extended her wishes and wrote, “This is just the best news. So happy for you, my favourite Kat and Vicky,” followed by a red heart emoji. Several celebrities also extended their love and warmth to the couple, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vaani Kapoor. Parineeti Chopra, who herself is expecting, commented, “Congratssssss.”

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Sooooooo happy for you guys!!!!! Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations!!!!!”. For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They had kept their wedding preparations and also the news under wraps and away from media glare.

The couple dated for about a few years before time, not but had absolutely kept the relationship private and never announced or confirmed it officially. It was during their respective episodes on the talk show Koffee with Karan that Katrina first expressed the desire to work with Vicky, stating that she feels probably Vicky and she can make a good pair. In Vicky's episode, when Karan told him of Katrina's thoughts, Vicky was flabbergasted and extremely thrilled.

Talking about Katrina's pregnancy, the baby would be the couple's first child. Rumours about the actress's pregnancy had been doing the rounds for some time, but the couple had kept it under wraps. Katrina is currently in the third trimester of a pregnancy, according to reports.

