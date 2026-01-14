Mona Singh on Happy Patel: "The Dark, Quirky, Off-Beat Madness of Delhi Belly Is Back"

When Delhi Belly released, it broke away from convention and redefined mainstream Hindi cinema with its dark humour, quirky characters, and unapologetically off-beat energy. Years later, that same disruptive spirit is set to return to the big screen with Happy Patel, a film that promises to channel a similarly mad, irreverent universe, this time with a contemporary twist. Mona Singh, who has been a part of both worlds of mainstream and experimental storytelling, draws a direct parallel between the cult classic and the upcoming film. Speaking about her experience, Mona highlighted how the essence that made Delhi Belly iconic is deeply embedded in Happy Patel as well.

Recalling the reactions Delhi Belly once received, Mona said, “They were all giving one words for Delhi Belly, woh saare words Happy Patel ke liye apt hai, dark hai, quirky hai, off beat hai, sab kuch hai. And I so enjoyed being a part of this mad, crazy universe.” Her words underline what audiences can expect from Happy Patel: a film that does not shy away from embracing chaos, unconventional humour, and characters that live on the edge. Much like Delhi Belly, the film thrives on its fearless tone and unpredictable storytelling, making it a refreshing departure from formula-driven cinema.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is directed by Vir Das, also starring Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release in theatres on 16th January, 2026.