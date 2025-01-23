Monali Thakur Hospitalized After Experiencing Severe Breathing Issues During Live Performance in West Bengal

Singer Monali Thakur was hospitalized in West Bengal after experiencing breathing difficulties during her live performance at the Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar on January 21. She was initially admitted to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital and later transferred to a private hospital in Cooch Behar city.

Monali was performing her hit song "Tune Mari Entriyan" at the festival when she had to stop midway. After completing her song, she apologized to the audience, explaining that she was too unwell to continue. She expressed, "I’m feeling extremely unwell today. The organizers were aware that the show was nearly canceled. It’s very hard for me to make a promise and not be able to fulfill it."

In December 2024, Monali had also left a concert in Varanasi due to mismanagement, where an improperly set-up stage posed a risk of injury. She later addressed the Varanasi incident in a detailed Instagram post, criticizing the event organizers and rejecting their false claims of sexual harassment against her and her team.

Now based in Switzerland, Monali Thakur is well-known for her popular songs such as "Sawar Loon," "Karle Pyaar Karle," "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage," "Dhol Baaje," "Cham Cham," "Dhanak," "Laila Majnu," "Badri Ki Dulhania," and "Khol De Baahein."