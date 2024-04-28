Morgan Freeman sings Elton John's 'Your Song' to Nicole Kidman

Los Angeles, April 28 Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman received the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award, the highest honour given by the American Film Institute at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

At the event, she was greeted by a special video message from her friend Morgan Freeman, who sang a line from Elton John's song 'Your Song', reports 'Variety'.

The actor sang the line, "How wonderful life is while you're in the world" from the song.

The annual tribute saw Kidman's closest friends and colleagues, including Oscar winners Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Reese Witherspoon and Oscar nominee Naomi Watts in attendance as they paid tribute to her illustrious career.

As per 'Variety', Nicole Kidman wore a form-fitting gold sequin gown. She entered the theatre to a standing ovation as a recording of 'Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend' played overhead.

The programme began with a video featuring Freeman in a spoof of Kidman's recent ad campaign for AMC Theatres to promote the return to moviegoing in the wake of the pandemic. "Somehow she makes heartbreak feel good in a place like this," Freeman said in the video.

Freeman then came out on stage at the Dolby to extend his congratulations to Kidman as a fellow AFI Life Achievement recipient, who was honoured in 2011.

He noted that Kidman's 2001 musical 'Moulin Rouge' is one of his favourite movies.

