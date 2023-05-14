Mother's Day special: Take a look at iconic mother-daughter jodis of Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 14 : The purest bond in the world is undoubtedly the one between a mother and her daughter. Despite how often they argue, they will always be each other's pillar of support.

In fact, many celebrities in B-Town have close relationships with their mothers and are frequently seen at events like award shows, parties, family get-togethers, and vacations. Some of them have appeared on-screen together in films, television commercials, and on-ramp shows, while others have just appeared in print advertisements. Whatever the media, they look stunning together.

From Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan to Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt, these mother-daughter duos are setting standards for relationships and fashion also. Check out some of the mother-daughter pairs in B-town who have wonderful relationships.

Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt

One of the most adaptable actors working in Bollywood now is Alia Bhatt. She continues to impress us all by killing it in every movie she's been in. Alia's success is unquestionably the result of her hard work as well as the genes of renowned actress Soni Razdan, who passed on her talent and sense of style to her daughter.

In addition to their talent, this pair is one of the most fashionable. Since they collaborated on Raazi, the beautiful pair has been giving us major mother-daughter goals.

Sharmila Tagore-Soha Ali Khan

This mother and her daughter together spell elegance, charm, perfection and poise. Be it their appearances on ramp shows, weddings, family occasions or brand endorsements, they both always look spectacular. As they visit one another several times, the mother-daughter pair has a special affinity. Several photo shoots frequently feature them together.

Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor

Fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor spends a lot of time with her mother, legendary actress Neetu Kapoor. After the passing of Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima has made sure she never leaves her mother alone. Although Kapoor did not enter Bollywood as an actor, she keeps up with current affairs and is regarded as a notable fashion designer.

Amrita Singh-Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan resembles her mother, Amrita Singh, while Ibrahim resembles his handsome father Saif Ali Khan. Sara has the same features as her mother, despite the popular belief that a daughter is favoured if she looks like her father. Sara's Instagram is loaded with images of her spending time with her mother, demonstrating her unwavering devotion to Amrita. Sara is unquestionably an exact replica of Amrita.

Gauri Khan-Suhana Khan

Gauri Khan has a luxurious, regal, and magnificent sense of style. Suhana is SRK's little princess and, like her mother Gauri, is adept at occasionally turning heads with her chic appearances. Gauri and Suhana, a mother-daughter team, are without a doubt the effortlessly gorgeous mother-daughter duos in town. They frequently turn heads in public with their gorgeous appearances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor