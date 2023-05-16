Mouni Roy enjoys vacation in Italy with husband Suraj Nambiar, pics inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Mouni Roy is treating the fans with a glimpse of her vacation days. She recently went on a trip to Italy with her husband, Suraj Nambiar and close friends.

The 'Gold' actor took to Instagram and shared a string of snaps where she can be seen enjoying her holidays.

In the first post, she can be seen posing for the camera in the balcony of her hotel room. She wore a halter neck bikini and slit skirt in the photos which she captioned, " Capri", with a location emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRScjwtSpT/?hl=en

In her second post, she can be seen posing outdoors near a coast side and she looked stunning in a neon green cutout dress, with minimal makeup look. She captioned the post, "Coasting through life."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsQiU27NKA4/?hl=en

In other pictures, the actor nails the beach look in a white bralette, high-slit skirt and short jacket. She captioned the post, "A girl could get used to this.....". Her choice of long wavy hair, kohled eyes, and nude lips likely added a touch of glamour to the overall look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOW34etIE4/?hl=en

She dropped more photos in her next posts in which the actor accentuated her look in an orange bikini with a matching sarong. She captioned the post, "In a day dream... x."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsLcI_DNHC_/?hl=en

In the next post, Mouni was again seen in a blue cutout floor-length dress at the coast side. The actor captioned the post, "La dolce far niente."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsJ1FOty_es/?hl=en

Mouni Roy dropped more pictures of herself in Italy with Suraj Nambiar and the gang. She captioned the post, "Life rn x."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsIxpEyNeXf/?hl=en

In one of the more posts, she can be seen relaxing near her hotel along with her friends. The actor also posted a solo picture of herself. She raised the glam quotient with her hot look in a red bikini and matching slit skirt. Along with the post, she wrote, "Amalfi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsIq3v7tBRx/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

