Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Francesca Sloane Reveals How Brangelina Scene From 2005 Film Inspired ‘Spy Spin’ in Upcoming Series

Ever since the trailer of the much-awaited action-comedy series Mr. & Mrs. Smith was unveiled, the audience has been eagerly awaiting its release on Prime Video. Created and produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, the upcoming series, which is based on the eponymous film headlined by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars Donald along with Maya Erskine in the titular roles. Recently, Francesca, who has previously worked with Donald in multiple projects, got candid about her bond with her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-showrunner. She also revealed how a ‘Brangelina’ scene from the 2005 film inspired them to master the ‘spy spin’ in the Amazon Original series.

Francesca Sloane said, "Donald and I at first, you know, we really just met through work and we became friends very quickly. Donald is one of the people in my life where we laugh at everything you normally should be horrified by. Like we just had an instant connection at laughing at the wrong things, and in that, we were kindred in that we speak that sort of same language."

She further spoke about the Brangelina scene that she and Donald gravitated towards, sharing, "There’s a part in the film that we both really gravitated towards where Brad and Angelina are doing like some sexy driving sequence shootout. There’s this tiny little moment where Angelina expresses that the dad at the wedding was an actor, and it’s just like this very funny but very sort of hurtful thing that, like everything that they experienced, was a lie. But it’s also dealing with this very common relationship moment of meeting your in-laws and then putting the spy spin on it. And so we were like, if we can master the spy spin of things that you deal with, with your significant other on an everyday basis and just do it as spy stakes, that’s the sweet spot."

Mr. & Mrs. Smith spans eight gripping episodes co-created and co-produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover starring Maya Erskine as Jane Smith and Donald Glover as John Smith. The action-comedy series will be available to stream from February 2, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.