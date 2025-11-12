Mrs Funnybones Returns! Twinkle Khanna Announces a Sequel to her Best-Seller

Twinkle Khanna is many things - a columnist, a writer, an author, a host, and Mrs Funnybones! Today, on 12th November, Twinkle announced Mrs Funnybones Returns, a much-awaited sequel to her best-selling book, originally published in 2015. On her social media handle, the author shared a click with its paperback version and accompanied it with a caption that read, “Every book tour I’ve ever been on, people have inevitably asked about the sequel to Mrs Funnybones. Well, here it is. Finally. Ten years of writing about women’s lives, politics, godmen, news, loss, grief, ageing and yes, laughter. A decade of watching how India looks at women and how I look back at India. Mrs Funnybones Returns. She’s older, wider, but is she any wiser? From Mrs Funnybones to Welcome to Paradise which book spoke to you the most?”

With Mrs Funnybones Returns, Twinkle Khanna promises to come back wittier, sassier - with her observational skills that have a solid sledgehammer impact! Admirers of her author mind have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the sequel for a decade, and now that it’s announced, Twinkle is sure to add the tag of ‘best-selling author’ once again!

Twinkle's debut, Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me (2015), drew from her newspaper columns and became an instant hit among the readers for its unfiltered take on daily lives. Her most recent release, Welcome to Paradise marked her most introspective phase as it explored loss, love and redemption through nuanced storytelling. And with Mrs Funnybones Returns, she is sure to add another golden feather to her cap! Meanwhile, the book launch date of Mrs Funnybones Returns is yet to be announced.