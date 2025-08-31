Mrunal Thakur Brings 90s Bollywood Elegance to the Modern Screen

Every time Mrunal Thakur comes on-screen, it seemingly feels like she brings a certain nostalgic feeling, making everyone think about the good old days of cinema. Recently, she even stated that she has grown up watching and imitating Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta, all of whom have undeniably influenced her acting space.

With every role and in every frame, Mrunal reminds viewers of the times when these iconic actresses lit up the screens. Be it Sita Ramam, Jersey or Hi Nanna, Mrunal’s expressive eyes, natural charm, and the capability to balance grace with playfulness remind us of the golden era of Hindi cinema, strongly defined by Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi’s versatility. And it’s important to note that Mrunal’s acting skills are not a mimicry of the evergreen actresses; instead, it’s a knack that’s rare, organic, and natural that comes from her heart entirely.

With a touch of modern sensibilities and appeal, Mrunal also carries an old-school charm that makes everyone think she’s walking in the footsteps of Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. At times when actresses are often choosing the bling and flashy side of screen presence, Mrunal Thakur is bringing natural grace to the fore, be it her presence in period films like Sita Ramam or her seamless presence in understated roles like the one in Jersey or Hi Nanna.

Going by her lens of viewing cinema, it surely seems like Mrunal Thakur isn’t just acting, she’s feeling and flowing in the cinema space like it’s her natural habitat. And given the fact that she sparks the nostalgic factor every time she’s on the screens, we’d surely like to see more of her soon!