Mrunal Thakur Clinches Best Actress Award at The Oniros Film Awards, For Her Remarkable Performance in "Hi Nanna"

The talented and versatile actress, Mrunal Thakur, has once again proven her mettle in the world of cinema by bagging the prestigious Best Actress award at The Oniros Film Awards, held in New York City. Her stellar portrayal in the acclaimed film "Hi Nanna" has not only captivated audiences but also garnered critical acclaim, leading to multiple wins for the film at the event. "Hi Nanna" emerged triumphant at The Oniros Film Awards, securing a total of 12 trophies, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Child Actor, Best Cinematography, and various other categories. The film's success is a testament to the dedication and talent of its entire team.

Expressing her elation, Mrunal Thakur remarked, "I am beyond thrilled and grateful to receive this incredible honor from The Oniros Film Awards. Portraying the character in 'Hi Nanna' was a deeply rewarding experience, and to be recognized for it in this manner is truly humbling. I am immensely thankful to my fans for their unwavering support and love." The Oniros Film Awards is an esteemed International Monthly IMDb Qualifying competition that celebrates films and filmmakers from across the globe. Its public Screening Event in New York City every three months serves as a platform for recognizing excellence in cinema.

In addition to its success at The Oniros Film Awards, "Hi Nanna" has also made waves on the International stage by clinching an award at the Athens Art Film Awards event. This achievement underscores the film's universal appeal and the impact of its narrative on global audiences. Commenting on the film's international recognition, Mrunal Thakur said, "Winning an award at the Athens Art Film Awards is truly a dream come true. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the ability of cinema to transcend boundaries. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Athens International Art Film Festival for this incredible honor."

As "Hi Nanna" continues to garner accolades and appreciation worldwide, the entire team behind the film is jubilant and proud of its achievements. This momentous occasion calls for celebration, and the cast and crew are eager to share this joy with audiences everywhere.