Mrunal Thakur gears up to make her grand Cannes Film Festival debut

Mumbai, May 16 Actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to attend and make her much awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and will be in the French Rivera from May 17-19.

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said: "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform."

"I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

