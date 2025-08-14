Mrunal Thakur Issues Apology for Calling Bipasha Basu ‘Manly’, Says Intent Was Never To..

Few days back Murnal Thakur's old video in which she called Bipasha Basu 'manly' went viral on social media . Within a minute her cute bubbly and welcoming image of her changed and people started trolling her for body shaming Bipasha Basu. In response to which Doom 2 actress also indirectly gave reply . Son of Sardar actress has now finally broke silence of the controversy and has issued a official statement on ongoing controversy.

Mrunal on her official Instagram account posted a official apology and said a 19-year-old kid me said many things and I am sorry for my words and didn't understand that the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. It was just in fun playful banter in an interview which went so far...

"19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far," her statement read.

"My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now," She added.

About Controversy

Old video of Murnal during her Kundali Bhagya went viral on social media in which she called Bipasha Basu 'Manly'. Following the resurfacing of Mrunal's old interview, Bipasha shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram stories emphasizing female empowerment and the importance of physical and mental strength. The quote read in part, "Strong women lift each other up...Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever!"Bipasha's most recent projects include the film Dangerous, where she starred alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover, and the big-screen release Welcome To New York.