Mrunal Thakur says ‘Dacoit’ is her first film shot in 2 languages

Mumbai, Dec 18 Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen sharing the screen with Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap in the upcoming film, ‘Dacoit’, has shared it’s her first film that she has shot in 2 languages.

The actress attended the teaser launch of the film, and interacted with the audience in Marathi, an opened up about her experience of working with Shaneil Deo, co-star Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap, and revealed that the film let her tap into a similar shade like ‘Love Sonia’.

Talking about the same, she said, “Khoop chhan vaat-ta mala. Dacoit is a very different film, and this is my first film that I have shot in Hindi and Telugu. It was an amazing experience working with Adivi Sesh. To see Hari in this avatar is really nice, the magic that he has created on-screen. And to work with Anurag sir was such a delight. I didn’t have many scenes but whatever I did was fantastic. I feel like it was a schooling, you get to learn a lot”.

Delving deep into her experience of working under the direction of Shaneil Deo, she added, “For me, I don’t think I’ve got an opportunity to tap into similar shades like Love Sonia. It was also fantastic to work with our director, Shaneil Deo. He is so crystal clear about the vision. I think that’s what an actor wants, someone who keeps pushing to perform and give their best. The happiness that you get after giving a perfect take is immeasurable and satisfying”.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film was unveiled on Thursday, and it showcases the leads as robbers, and also gives a glimpse of villains Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj, as well as Atul Kulkarni, who essays the role of a police official.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, ‘Dacoit’ is set to release on March 19, 2026.

