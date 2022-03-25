Mrunal Thakur's look from next bears uncanny resemblance with Madhubala

Mumbai, March 25 Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Kartik Aaryan's crime thriller 'Dhamaka', will be next seen debuting in a Telugu film opposite south sensation Dulquer Salmaan.

What's interesting is that the actor's look from the film bears a striking resemblance with the yesteryear superstar, Madhubala.

Often called the most beautiful Indian actress of all time, Madhubala is an icon, so any comparison to her is a huge compliment.

Mrunal says: "It's an honour to be told I resemble one of the most beautiful actresses, Madhubala ji."

The actor adds, "This film just got a whole lot special for me after being associated to such a legendary actor. Really look forward to this one and I hope that my fans love the film as much as we loved making it!"

Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama, 'Jersey', directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, releasing worldwide on April 14.

