MT Vasudevan Passes Away: Prime Minister Modi Condoles the Demise of Legendary Malayalam Filmmaker

M T Vasudevan Nair, an unparalleled literary genius who shaped the landscape of Malayalam literature, passed away on Wednesday night in Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of renowned Malayalam writer, filmmaker, and literary icon.

In a tweet shared on social media, PM Modi paid tribute to Nair's immense contribution to Malayalam cinema and literature, describing him as one of the most respected figures in both fields.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair Ji, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more," wrote PM Modi.

PM Modi also acknowledged the widespread admiration for Nair, who left an indelible mark on generations. "He also gave voice to the silent and marginalized. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister’s tweet concluded.

MT Vasudevan Nair’s contributions to Indian cinema and literature have garnered numerous accolades over the years, including prestigious awards such as the Jnanpith Award, Padma Bhushan, and Kerala State Film Award. His work continues to be revered not only in Kerala but across India.

Popularly known as M T, he authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, directed six films, wrote around 54 screenplays, and published several collections of essays and memoirs over a career spanning seven decades.

His novel Naalukettu (The Ancestral House) solidified his place as a literary icon and is considered a classic in Malayalam literature. He also penned several acclaimed works, including Asuravithu, Manju, and Kaalam.