MTV movie, TV awards winners: Zendaya, Tom Holland bag top honours

Los Angeles, June 6 Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland took home top honours at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens hosted the ceremony live on MTV. Tayshia Adams took over the hosting duties for the second part of the show, honouring the best in unscripted television, reports 'Variety'.

Zendaya and Holland won big, with each scoring a performance nod for their respective roles in 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which also won best show and best movie awards.

Actress Scarlett Johansson won best hero for her turn as 'Black Widow', while Daniel Radcliffe took home the best villain award for his performance in 'The Lost City'.

Actor Jack Black took home the Comedic Genius Award, while Jennifer Lopez accepted the Generation Award and delivered an emotional speech, in which she thanked her children, the people who gave her joy and her manager Benny Medina, as well as "all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this."

Earlier in the ceremony, Lopez took home the award for best song for 'On My Way (Marry Me)'.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' took home The Best Movie honour. It was competing against films such as 'Dune', 'Scream', 'Shang-Chi' and the 'Legend of the Ten Rings', 'The Adam Project' and 'The Batman'.

The Best Show award went to Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria'. Others in the same category included names such as 'Squid Game', 'Ted Lasso', 'Inventing Anna', 'Loki' and 'Yellowstone'.

Poopies and the snake from 'Jackass Forever' were feted with the Best Kiss trophy. While in the Best Comedic Performance, Ryan Reynolds took home the honour for 'Free Guy'.

In the Breakthrough Performance genre, it was Sophia Di Martino's performance from 'Loki' which was named as the winner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor