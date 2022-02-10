MUBI to stream Oscar, BAFTA Awards-nominated Japanese film 'Drive My Car'

Mumbai, Feb 10 MUBI, the theatrical distributor and global curated film streaming service, will release Ryusuke Hamaguchi's critically acclaimed film, 'Drive My Car', which has landed four Oscar nominations, exclusively in India.

Co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 'Drive My Car' had its world premiere in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay.

It is Japan's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, and has been nominated for Best Picture, Director, International Feature Film and Adapted Screenplay. 'Drive My Car' has also made the cut for three BAFTA Awards (Director, Film Not in English Language and Adapted Screenplay).

Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, 'Drive My Car' is a haunting road movie that travels down the path of love, loss, acceptance and peace.

Two years after his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Anton Chekov's play 'Uncle Vanya' at a theatre festival in Hiroshima.

There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production's premiere approaches, tensions mount among the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke's late wife.

Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins with the help of his driver to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.

