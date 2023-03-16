Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Mumbai, March 16 Actor Mudasir Bhat talked about 'Crackdown season 2', his learning experience with director Apoorva Lakhia and how OTT has helped actors like him.

While sharing his working experience with Apoorva, he said: "It is always an amazing feeling to be on Apoorva Lakhia's set. There is so much to learn from the man who has directed such spectacular films. He is really chilled out and calm but also serious when he needs to be. He knows what he's doing and his work speaks for himself."

Season 2 stars Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ekavali Khanna.

The actor further elaborated on his working experience working with the cast of the show: "It was definitely a thrilling experience working with such talented actors. There was so much to learn in terms of the way they played their characters. Such spontaneous actors with so much experience are a treat to work with. Learning and advice that I learned from them would always be humble and work hard with complete dedication as that's what takes us forward in life. Never lose hope and keep moving towards your goal."

He also shared how better roles are written on OTT for actors like him.

He said: "Certainly, there is more than a writer can write about the traits of a particular character as he has more space and time on the web medium. He can go in-depth and visualise the character as there are fewer limitations in the web world. There is so much one can explore about a particular character similar to movies which can get a little restricted in television."

Talking about how OTT has helped newcomer actors get popularity he added: "As OTT platforms are getting more popular currently and a lot of scope is there for good performances. Also, there is a lot of content being made which needs more actors for various roles for the numerous platforms. A lot of film directors and actors are opting for the web world which definitely gives us a larger horizon for better and more work and gives us more audience reach as well."



