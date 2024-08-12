Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Makes Debut; Aryan Khan Returns As Simba

Bollywood's reigning superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, is set to voice key characters in the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated family entertainer, 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. This marks the first time the trio has come together for a project. Following the blockbuster success of 2019's live-action adaptation, Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, taking audiences back to the origins of this iconic character. Aryan Khan will voice Simba, while AbRam will play a young Mufasa.

This isn't the first time the actor has voiced Mufasa. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan had previously voiced Mufasa and Simba, respectively, making their return to these iconic characters highly anticipated. Reflecting on the project, Shah Rukh Khan stated, “Mufasa’s legacy is unparalleled. As a father, I deeply resonate with the character and his journey. This collaboration is particularly special as I get to share this experience with my sons, Aryan and AbRam. Revisiting Mufasa’s character has been an exceptional experience.”

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star said, “Mufasa is more than just a fictional character; he embodies a spirit that has inspired generations. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to voice Mufasa and Simba brings a unique depth to our family entertainer. With AbRam joining, the film has become even more special. We hope Indian audiences will enjoy this incredible story with their families.”Directed by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins, the film features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The English version includes voices of Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, and Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa.



