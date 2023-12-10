Mukti Mohan ties the knot with 'Animal' actor Kunal Thakur

Bollywood's beloved dancer and actor, Mukti Mohan, tied the knot with actor Kunal Takhur on December 12, 2023. Sharing glimpses of their enchanting wedding on Instagram, the couple inscribed in Sanskrit, "The one whom the Lord beholds is indeed fit for union with the Lord." Mukti expressed, "In you, I discover my divine connection; our union feels destined. Gratitude for the blessings from God, family, and friends. Both our families are overjoyed and seek your blessings as we embark on this journey as husband and wife."

The hashtag '#Kunalkomuktimilimukt' is currently taking social media by storm. Fans and celebrities alike are pouring love through comments on their posts. Mukti chose to break away from the traditional red attire, and the couple opted for a coordinated look in a charming baby pink color, creating a buzz and garnering admiration online.

On work front,Mukti is a actor and dancer, she recently opened her new dance studio named "Mukti Manch," while the groom, our beloved actor, recently starred in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster movie "Animal."