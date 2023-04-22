Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari held for forcing women into prostitution

Bhojpuri actress named Suman Kumari was arrested for allegedly forcing women models into prostitution, Mumbai Police informed. The police also rescued three women from being trapped, the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch said.

Police also rescued three models. Further investigation is being done, the Crime Branch said in a statement on Friday. Further investigations are underway in the case.

The actress is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the sex racket. The police have expressed concern over the growing trend of such high-profile sex rackets and urged the public to report any suspicious activities immediately.

Actress Suman Kumari, who played the role of a broker in a high-profile sex racket, has worked in many Bhojpuri films. Apart from Laila Majnu, she has also done Bhojpuri comedy shows like Bap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri. In addition to this, the actress has also worked on the Boom OTT channel.