Mumbai: Iconic Maratha Mandir theater screens Pathaan alongside DDLJ

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, is doing well in theatres worldwide, and its popularity has spread to Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir. Pathaan fever has taken over the famous single-screen cinema hall, which is now showing the Siddharth Anand-helmed film alongside the actor's 1995 cult classic musical romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) as a treat for all SRK fans.

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, took to Instagram to share a photo from outside Maratha Mandir. Outside the movie theatre, posters for both DDLJ and Pathaan are displayed. Additionally, Dadlani made an interesting recommendation for SRK fans who could not get a Pathaan ticket, advising them to watch DDLJ all over again instead.

Since the release of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995, Maratha Mandir has continued to screen SRK and Kajol's classic movie. Even after nearly three decades, SRK's fans often head out to Maratha Mandir to watch DDLJ. And now, with the single-screener playing both SRK films, it is nothing less than a treat for his fans.

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been creating a ruckus at the box office. Within three days of its release, the film has already surpassed Rs. 300 crores worldwide. Meanwhile, trade experts expect Pathaan to make another Rs 100 crore over the weekend (globally), implying that the film will soon join the prestigious Rs 400 crore club.