Mumbai Police book SS(UBT) MLA's son in Sonu Nigam manhandling case

Mumbai, Feb 21 The Mumbai Police early on Tuesday booked Swapnil P. Phaterpekar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar for the roughing up of playback singer Sonu Nigam, a top official said, in what has emerged to be another 'selfie' related incident in a week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Hemrajsingh Rajput said that the incident occurred when Nigam was coming out of a concert in Chembur late on Monday night.

"After the concert, Nigam was coming down from the stage when a person named Swapnil P. Phaterpekar stopped him for a selfie, when Nigam refused, he pushed the singer and two others from the steps, and one sustained injury. We have booked only one accused (Swapnil Phaterpekar) for the incidenta The other volunteers came to the aid of Nigam and he was taken away from there safely," Rajput said.

Swapnil Phaterpekar, President of Sanskar Pratisthan and holding a MBA degree from London and Mumbai, allegedly ran after Nigam for clicking a selfie when the jostling took place, around 11.30 p.m, but was stopped by his security personnel.

On his part, his father the MLA Phaterpekar admitted that what happened was wrong but contended that it was not a deliberate attack, but he felt guilty over it and tendered an apology on behalf of his son to the singer.

Nigam later complained to the police which lodged the complaint against Swapnil Phaterpekar invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are underway.

This is a second selfie-related incident that has rattled celebs in Mumbai, coming barely a week after the attack on cricket Prithvi Shaw and damaging his vehicle outside a five-star hotel late on February 15.

