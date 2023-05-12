Mumbai Police starts inquiry into complaint of sexual harassment by TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry

Mumbai Police has started an inquiry into the complaint of sexual harassment filed by Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal against producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two crew members.

The producer has denied the allegations, claiming that Bansiwal was let go from the show due to misbehaviour. A First Information Report (FIR) will be registered after statements of those named in the complaint are recorded, the police official here added.

Powai police in Mumbai had earlier received an email from the actor complaining against the producer and the two crew members. They have now received a written complaint in which the actor has levelled allegations of sexual harassment, the official said.

The actor claimed that the producer sexually harassed her on multiple occasions over the last few years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which started airing in 2008, is one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian television history. It also features popular actors Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and Mandar Chandwadkar.