Mumtaz gets discharged from hospital, after suffering from stomach infection

Yesteryear actress Mumtaz returned home safely after battling a severe stomach infection in a Mumbai hospital. She was hospitalised for almost a week. Talking about it, Mumtaz revealed that she has recovered well, however, she is still experiencing some weakness. She also shared that although she is strong enough to fight back the health issues, she believes that there is a need for better health care facilities for the underprivileged. She told Bollywood Hungama, “I am strong and able to fight back when ill. But what about other more vulnerable people out there who are forever exposed to dangerous infections?”

During her acting career, Mumtaz carved a niche and became known for her versatility and escaping typecasting, which initially had stalled her career in the first place. She became a prominent sex symbol during the 1970s and established herself as the highest paid woman in the Indian entertainment industry from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s. Since her retirement from acting, she has settled in London with her husband, Ugandan businessman Mayur Madhvani with whom she has two daughters. She has been an advocate for Breast Cancer survivors and has appeared in the documentary 1 a Minute (2010). She is the recipient of a Filmfare Award, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, for her contributions to Hindi cinema.