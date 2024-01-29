Munawar Faruqui Reacts to Bigg Boss 17 Victory: Grateful for Audience's Love and Support

Munawar Faruqui was announced as the winner of the most controversial show Bigg Boss 17, while Abhishek Kumar was declared as the first runner-up. standup comedian Munawar lifted the trophy, Rs 50 lakh cash, and a car. This is the second win for Munnawar after Lock Up 2022. Munawar has now reacted to his win and talked about his BB17 journey and being called for the predeclared win.

In a conversation with India Today, Munawar discussed being labeled a consistent winner. He stated, "I always thought I had a 50-50 chance as Abhishek equally deserved this win. This tag only sounds very fixed.

The winner added that it was the 'love' of the audience that made him the winner of the show. I know I made some mistakes and I had to bear the brunt of the same. I was also judged for it. However, in the real world, I have done some good deeds, and because of this, I have gained love from fans. It is their good wishes and support that have helped me come so far. I am so thankful to them," he explained.

This was more than a deja vu moment for me. Of course, I entered the show intending to win, but there was a lot of baggage that I was carrying. And now, when I reflect on my journey, this trophy feels quite heavy. Fortunately, I had strong shoulders and hence I could carry the weight and bring home the trophy.

Talking about the grand finale night, there were some scintillating performances by the top 5 and former contestants kept the audiences entertained. Several other guests entertained the viewers. Ankita Lokhande performs on the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' title track with husband Vicky Jain on the 'Bigg Boss 17' finale. Samarth and Isha also perform on the show, expressing their strong bond and repaired relationship. They dance to the song 'You are my Soniya' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'.

