Muskan Jattana set to appear as contestant in 'MTV Roadies 18'

Mumbai, March 27 Social activist and social media influencer Muskan Jattana, who is also known as Moosewali, is all set to grace season 18 of the youth based reality adventure show, MTV Roadies.

Earlier, she had been a participant on another reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Talking about being a part of the show, she said, "Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT, I wasn't sure if reality shows were for me."

A feminist, Muskan is known for his speaking her mind, standing her ground firmly and being vocal about socio-political issues.

She spoke about her experience of shooting for the show as it gave her the opportunity to challenge herself with a set of thrilling tasks, "Shooting for the show was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks, wonderful locales. The co-contestants were the real challenge. Such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning task!"

"Working with Sonu Sir was an experience I'll be grateful for and I am super-excited to see the reactions of viewers once the show goes live", she concluded.

The new season of Roadies will take place in South Africa with Sonu Sood serving as the show host after he replaced the show's long time host, actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor