‘My best memory is the whole learning process!’: Tanvi Gadkari on Campus Beats S3

Amazon's free video streaming service, recently premiered the third season of its teen drama series, Campus Beats. Delving deeper into the lives of Ishaan and Netra, the final season concludes their journey amidst dance battles, friendships, relationships, and mystery. Tanvi Gadkari, who portrays the bold and strong Rihanna, shared her thoughts on her character development and her best memory from the show. “Rihanna is a very strong character; it is written beautifully and has layers to it. Rihanna exudes tremendous boldness and power, and if anyone attempts to challenge her position at the University, she will undoubtedly put them in their rightful spot. Throughout the season, you'll notice Rihanna revealing her emotional depth, and navigating battles with her mother and boyfriend. Amidst these struggles, her unwavering support comes from her best friend, Ishaan, who stands by her side.

Rihanna's character transforms from strength to embracing her emotional side. This evolution makes her an appealing character, a good-hearted person who values friendships deeply, making her someone you can't help but love,” she expressed. On being asked about her favourite memory from the sets, she shared, “I think the fondest memory for me is eating good food on the set. Apart from that I think I have learned a lot in this journey, I’ve gotten a lot better at dancing and I think I can call myself a decent actor now because there was so much training behind it, so many workshops. My best memory is going to be this whole learning process. I am just hungry to learn and explore.” Campus Beats S3 features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.