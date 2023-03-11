"My Brando has gone" Amit Sadh heart-broken after pet's death

Popular actor Amit Sadh's pet dog Brando is no more.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news with fans and followers. Sharing pictures with the pet, Amit captioned the frames, "My Brando has gone ... I loved you for your whole life and I'll miss you for the rest of mine." RIP.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpo8ZaYpBDm/

Many celebs shared their consoling messages for Amit. Daisy Shah wrote, "Sending you lots of love n strength!" Manjari Fadnis wrote, "I m so sorry Amit." Ejjaj Khan wrote, "Ohhh."!

Amit's Instagram is full of pictures of Brando and another pet. His emotional attachment to the pet could be felt.

On the work front, Amit finished shooting for 'Pune Highway' in January. In November 2022, Amit announced the project writing, "A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway crossfades from an award-winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co-directs this fabulous drama-thriller."

"With a powerhouse of talent @jimsarbhforreal @anuvabpal@manjarifadnis @ketakinarayan @shishir52 @sudeepmodak @swapniilsa and more. Through the magical lens of@ @deepmetkar and a fabulous crew behind it all. Drop D Films & Ten Years Younger Production @tyyproductions partner on this exciting new film. Wish us luck as we start driving on that highway of thrills, drama and discovery; Pune Highway," he added. Rahul da Cunha has created the 'Pune Highway'.

