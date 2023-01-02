"My breasts are being discussed like commodity..." Chhavi Hussein slams "insensitive" comments on her bikini pics

Actor Chhavi Hussein, a breast cancer survivor, called out trollers for posting insensitive comments on her bikini pictures.

On Monday, Chhavi took to Instagram and shared screenshots of the comments of those who have been 'insensitive' towards her breast cancer journey.

She wrote, "Yes. This insensitivity still happens. I recently posted some vacation pics/reels from a beach and this comment got my attention. My breasts are being discussed here like a commodity. May I begin by saying that I am a breast cancer survivor and have fought very hard to keep this organ alive and well.While I completely understand the curiosity around the issue, a lil sensitivity wouldn't hurt don't u think? This person has gone to the extent of saying 'celebs are used to such comments.'"

In her lengthy post, Chhavi explained what actually goes behind breast cancer surgery.

"Well, celebs are humans too. They have emotions like normal humans. They get cancer like normal humans. They survive or succumb like normal humans. So no. NOBODY is "used to" such insensitive remarks about the biggest fight for survival that one fights which has physical as well as emotional repercussions lasting a lifetime.But to help women understand how a BC surgery goes... there's lumpectomy (I had it) where they just remove the lump (not the whole breast). There's mastectomy, where the whole breast is taken out due to the spread of the cancer. This happens in advanced stages. (May I also put in a gentle reminder here to get yourself checked timely to avoid this). And there's reconstruction. I had a reconstruction surgery too to make the breasts look the way they were earlier. This was done by cutting a piece of my latissimus dorsi muscle and creating a mini flap. Silicones may be opted for in case of a mastectomy. And no, I did not need silicones," she added.

Chhavi also thanked the people who stood up for her against such comments.

"I'd like to reiterate that surviving cancer has been a life changing experience for me. This is a new life that I'm living and it's not the same as the previous one. Its been 7 months and I still have emotional days where I cry about the discomfort that I am subjected to on a daily basis for no fault of mine. But I get by, coz its an honour to own a body that has survived all this and continues to be beautiful day in and day out.Here's to ALL CANCER SURVIVORS!#breastcancersurvivorAlso, a BIG THANKS to the people who stood up for me against such comments. I can't tell u how much I appreciate it. Love and peace," she concluded.

Chhavi, who is best known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half, was diagnosed with early stages of breast cancer in 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor