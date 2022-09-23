"My car brakes were tampered" : Tanushree Dutta reveals attempts were made to murder her

Tanushree Dutta, who opened up the #MeToo movement in India in her recent interview revealed shocking details after she encouraged women to speak on sexual harrassment. Talking about meeting with accidents, Tanushree revealed that her car brakes were “tampered” a number of times. She also claimed that her maid was “planted” and suspected that “something was mixed” in her water.While speaking to Connect FM Canada, the former beauty queen said, “I met with an accident and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss.”

She further said, “There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. Now, it is my suspicion that there was something being mixed in my water.”Meanwhile, earlier this year, in a long social media post, Tanushree also claimed that if something happens to her, Nana Patekar and his associates are to be blamed. She wrote, “If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, Naam foundation, his lawyers & accociates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case. ( note that all have same criminal lawyer).” Tanushree continued, “Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance.” It all began when Tanushree alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her during the shooting of a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss. Nana had denied the allegations. Earlier this year, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor said that she was being harassed, however, she won’t resort to suicide. On the work front, Tanushree was last seen in the 2010 film Apartment.