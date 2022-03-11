My Chemical Romance cancel Russia and Ukraine gigs

Los Angeles, March 11 Rock band My Chemical Romance have cancelled their upcoming shows in Russia and Ukraine this summer due to the ongoing war.

The 'Welcome To The Black Parade' music, which has Frank Iero, Ray Toro and brothers Gerard and Mikey Way, were set to perform in both countries this summer, but they confirmed the gigs have been axed in a brief statement on amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

They said: "With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June, 2022.

We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon."

My Chemical Romance are the latest band to cancel shows in the region, as Green Day recently announced they were scrapping plans for a Moscow show during the conflict.

In a statement, Billie Joe Armstrong and co said: "With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Stay safe."

The likes of Yungblud and Louis Tomlinson also pulled the plug on the shows, with the former One Direction star having to cancel gigs in both capital cities.

He wrote on social media: "Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice.

"The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war."

Meanwhile, Russia has also been banned from this year's 'Eurovision Song Contest'.

