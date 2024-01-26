"My condition was very bad but I still received Padma Shri": Singer Ratan Kahar on being conferred with Padma Shri

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], January 26 : Singer Ratan Kahar has been conferred Padma Shri.

Talking to ANI, Ratan said, "I am very happy that I have been conferred with this honour. Right now, my condition is bad, but I still received the Padma Shri."

He added, "I composed songs all my life and now I will write more songs."

He is known for his composition 'Boro Loker Biti Lo'.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards, including three duo cases. The list then comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

19 of the awardees were women, and the list also included two persons from the category of foreigners: NRI, PIO, OCI, and seven posthumous awardees.

