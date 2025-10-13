"My First SRK Moment...", Nitanshi Goel Pens Down Emotional Note As She Wins Film Fare Award For Best Debut Female For Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi Goel is one of the upcoming talent in entertainment industry. She has been working in the industry for years and rose fame after her hit film Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao. Film was sent as India's official entry for Oscars 2024. This year film won total 13 awards at 70th Film Fare. Nitanshi Goel who played phool won, for best debut female. Nitanshi pen down special message, after winning the award.

Sharing series of photos and video, Nitanshi expressed her feelings about winning black lady, and Srk helping her to walk upto stage before handing over the award. In post she wrote, "My first Filmfare - Best Debut Female: my first iamsrk sir moment & Akshay Kumar sir handed me my first ever Black Lady & Karan Johar Sir hugged & comforted this nervous girl. I’ll remember this night..and this moment..forever."

Sharing about the dream come true moment she added, "I’ve watched Filmfare since I was a little girl clapping for people I admire …dreaming that maybe one day, I’ll be here too. And today… I’m holding this. It feels like magic. Thank you filmfare, Jitesh pillaai Sir , Kiran Rao ma’am, Aamir sir official jio studios family , my Laapataa Ladies family & everyone who gave Phool her wings. "

The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday night at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad and was hosted by Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The winners of the night included Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who both took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for their performances in I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role in Jigra, while Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for her performance in Laapataa Ladies. Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his role in Ba*Ds of Bollywood, and Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale were honoured with the Best Debut Director award for their films Madgaon Express and Article 370, respectively.