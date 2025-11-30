"My forever hero": Kiara Advani's PDA post for husband Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday stepped out in the city for work commitments.

He appeared at the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai, where he opened up about life after welcoming his daughter with his wife, Kiara Advani.

Though Kiara could not attend in person, she shared her love for Sidharth virtually, posting a clip from the event on Instagram with the caption, "My forever hero."

A few days ago, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Kiara and Siddharth announced their baby girl's name as Saraayah Malhotra while sharing a photograph of their daughter.

The couple shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra."

Saraayah was born to Kiara and Sidharth in July this year.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'War 2', while Sidharth Malhotra's last release was with 'Param Sundari'. He will be next seen with Tamannaah Bhatia in 'Vvan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor