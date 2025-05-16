"My Heart Goes Out..." Raghav Juyal Shares an Emotional Note for Families Affected by Recent Tensions at the Border

Actor Raghav Juyal shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram, expressing his support for families who have lost their loved ones at the border during the recent India- Pakistan Conflict. Raghav posted a note on his social media saying “There is no bigger punishment than losing a dear one... My heart goes out to each and every innocent family out there who have lost their dear ones at the borders. Love and prayers for each one of you that you find strength & courage to go on in this time of grief.”

On April 22, terrorists carried out a brutal attack near Pahalgam in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, killing 26 people, including six from Maharashtra.

The assault prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, carrying out targeted military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).Responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, striking nine terror hubs across Pakistan and PoJK. The offensive reportedly eliminated over 100 high-profile terrorists. On May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of the operation, stating that Operation Sindoor had "carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism" and had "set up a new parameter and new normal."

On the work front, Raghav, who is popular for his distinctive screen presence and dancing abilities, is now gaining the stature of a menacing antagonist. After being appreciated for his dark role in Kill last year, he has now entered into Telugu films with The Paradise. He has also signed other exciting projects apart from 2024, including Yudhra and the web series Gyarah Gyarah. As per Telugu360.com Raghav will start the shoot on May 2 and Nani is likely to join the sets after a week. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela as the latter had earlier collaborated with Nani for the critically successful Dasara (2023).