"My identity has been supressed": Bhavana Menon on her alleged assault involving Dileep

Bhavana Menon on Monday took to Instagram and talked about her alleged assault case involving Mollywood actor Dileep. Her post read, "Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice."It further mentioned, "To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me- a heartfelt thankyou for your love. "

For the unversed, Bhavana, who is a Malayam actress, was allegedly abducted and molested in Ernakulam district of Kerala when she was on her way back home from a shoot on February 17, 2017. A gang forcibly boarded her car and molested her inside the vehicle for two hours. Dileep is of the accused who molested the actress.Reports claim that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and released two months later on bail. There are 10 accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people over the course of five years. Several of the actors like Bindu Panicker, Siddique, and Bhama, who were examined by the court in the trial, had turned hostile in the case. On January 5, the Kerala government approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of six months.