'My Lord, Vijay Antony are my best teachers,' says Fatima Vijay Antony

Chennai, Sep 5 Fatima Vijay Antony, a well-known producer and the wife of actor and music director Vijay Antony, on the occasion of Teachers' Day said that God and her husband were the best teachers in life and that she wouldn't know "the way, the truth and the light" without them.

On Monday, she tweeted: "My Lord and Vijay Antony are my bestest teachers in life. Without them, I wouldn't know the way, truth and light. Thanks to them, and yes, to all my teachers who have been good and bad to me. I love you. 'Happy Teachers Day'!"

Fatima Vijay Antony wasn't the only one to wish her teachers on Teachers' Day.

Well-known Tamil film director and actor Gaurav, best known for his superhit film 'Thoonga Nagaram', too greeted and honoured his teachers on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Gaurav said: "Happy Teachers' Day. Salute to my favourite teachers who have always been my friend, philosopher and guide."

He also went on to name all his teachers, right from school to college to the film industry.

He said: "Noyes Matriculation School, Madurai. Santhi ma'am and Raja Manickam ma'am. Sethupathi Higher Secondary School,Madurai. Senthuran sir, Madhav Aiyaa, Sekar sir and Ravi sir.

"The American College, Madurai. Prof. John Sekar, Prof. Elango, Prof. Rajendra Pandian, Prof. Samuel Lawrence, Prof. Dominic Savio, Prof. Jeyakar, Prof. Bernard, Prof. Ravi and Prof. Issac (late).

"Last but not the least. My cinema teachers. Directors Maharajan and K.S.Ravikumar. Guruve namaha."

